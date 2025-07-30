'You Are Vile': Bound Brook Judge Scolded Kids, Threatened Parents With Deportation: Complaint

Britt Simon served as a part-time judge in the shared municipal courts of Bridgewater, Somerville, Raritan and Bound Brook before he was suspended in February by the Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct

As part of his duties, Simon presided over truancy cases in Bound Brook. In New Jersey, parents can be fined if their children are truant from school. The complaint alleges Simon "raised his voice and spoke in an agitated and aggressive manner, expressed hostility towards the children by yelling at them in an accusatory tone and made remarks creating issues of bias and discrimination."

In one exchange, Simon yelled at a 16-year-old who had failed to show up to school, asking about his mother's immigration status.

"You're looking to be a beggar, piece of garbage. Aren't you? Because you don't even go to school," Simon said. "Your mother here is not legal in this country is she?"

Simon then said if law enforcement got involved with his truancy, his mother could be picked up and deported by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.

"That sound like a great idea?" Simon said. "You're a wonderful son. I say sarcastically because you're not. You are vile and contemptuous. You want your mother to get deported? You know what's going to happen if she does, right? Your mother's going to get deported. You are going to end your mother's life."

Simon then threatened to spit in the juvenile's face and later said he would end up like "the filth of the earth."

"You're spitting in the face of this country. Would you like me to spit in your face?" Simon said. "Somebody's giving you something and you're spitting on it. You are disgusting."

In another exchange with a high school student and her mother, Simon threatened the mother could be deported if her daughter didn't go to school

"How are you going to feel when the law enforcement comes to the house - - ICE comes to the house because they get reported this and they deport your mother because of you?" Simon said. You going to feel good about that?"

At a truant hearing in January, after President Donald Trump took office, Simon warned one child and her mother she could get deported if she kept showing up to the courts.

"There's a new sheriff in town, okay," Simon said. "You're illegal, you're getting deported. You know a great place to find people to deport is? The courts. You're bringing your mother in here because of your bad behavior. You're not a U.S. citizen, either. You think I'm kidding? The ICE officials wait outside the door for people like you. Get your hands out of your pocket. You want to get sent back? Show up in court again."

By addressing children in the courtroom, who were not the defendants and without a municipal prosecutor present, Simon behaved in a grossly inappropriate manner, violating the Code of Judicial Conduct.

"Respondent's remarks to the defendants and expressions of dissatisfaction with the appearance and attitude of the children who appeared before him, as well as Respondent's repeated threats and abrasive demeanor towards the children, was discourteous, inappropriate, unprofessional, offensive," the complaint reads. "The Code of Judicial Conduct...requires jurists to treat all those with whom they deal in an official capacity in a dignified, patient and courteous manner."

The defendants' immigration status was irrelevant to the proceeding, the complaint charges and had the potential to create the appearance of ethnic and/or nationality bias."

An attorney for Simon did not respond to an immediate request for comment.

