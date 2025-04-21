Overcast 51°

SHARE

Man On Tracks Survives Being Struck By NJ Transit Train In Bound Brook: Officials

A man trespassing on train tracks in Bound Brook was hit by an NJ Transit train on the evening of Sunday, April 20, authorities said.

NJ Transit train.

NJ Transit train.

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons - Adam E. Moreira
Sam Barron

At 10:30 p.m., the train struck the man near the Cedar Avenue crossing in Bound Brook as it was approaching the Dunellon station, NJ Transit said. The train left Raritan at 10:15 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive at Newark Penn Station at 11:15 p.m., NJ Transit said.

The man was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries, NJ Transit said. There were no reported injuries to the 55 customers and crew, NJ Transit said. Service was briefly suspended, but has since resumed, NJ Transit said.

The incident remains under investigation by NJ Transit police, authorities said.

to follow Daily Voice Bound Brook and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE