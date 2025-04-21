Man On Tracks Survives Being Struck By NJ Transit Train In Bound Brook: Officials

At 10:30 p.m., the train struck the man near the Cedar Avenue crossing in Bound Brook as it was approaching the Dunellon station, NJ Transit said. The train left Raritan at 10:15 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive at Newark Penn Station at 11:15 p.m., NJ Transit said.

The man was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries, NJ Transit said. There were no reported injuries to the 55 customers and crew, NJ Transit said. Service was briefly suspended, but has since resumed, NJ Transit said.

The incident remains under investigation by NJ Transit police, authorities said.

