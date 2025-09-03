Marcia Ann Sandt, 74, Remembered For Her Compassion And Love Of Nature

She is survived by her younger sister Denise Arlene aka Dee Dee Sandt of Atlanta, GA and her first cousin Edwin Seals (Rose) of East Worcester, NY.

Ms. Sandt spent her youth growing up in Long Valley and moved with her mother and sister to West Palm Beach, FL in her early teens. She graduated from Palm Beach Jr. College with an associate degree in Business Administration. In her early years she worked as a paralegal, a massage therapist, an RN nurse, and she retired as a nurse’s aide.

Ms. Sandt loved her home, gardening, flowers, and appreciated the quiet and tranquility of nature. She rescued numerous animals and she loved and cared for children of all ages.

She passed away at Greenhaven after a long illness. She will be interned alongside her grandmother, at German Valley Rural Cemetery in Long Valley on Oct. 18, 2025, at 2 p.m.

