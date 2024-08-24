Bound Brook Motorcyclist, 30, Dies Days Before Birthday In Crash

Wilson Gonzalez Jr., of Bound Brook, died at RWJ Hospital in New Brunswick on Friday, Aug. 16, his obituary on the Hagan-Chamberlin Funeral Home website says.

Gonzalez was identified as the motorcyclist airlifted in the Thursday, Aug. 15 crash on the Manville Causeway near Weston Canal Road.

Born in Puerto Rico, Gonzalez was set to turn 31 on Saturday, Aug. 24, and had been working at Dara AV Company, his obituary says. He was passionate about motorcycles, quads, and going to car meets, his obituary said.

Gonzalez is predeceased by his son, Ryden, and his sister, Wilmarielys. He's survived by his parents, Wilson Gonzalez-Perez, Sr., Christine Oliva, and Lucereida Rivera, long-time girlfriend Alyssa Warren; daughters Wilianet, Ellyani; son Zayden, and grandmother Raquel Perez.

Click here for Wilson Junior Gonzalez's complete obituary.

