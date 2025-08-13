According to Levittown Now, a 21-year-old Morrisville, PA woman was turning left form West Trenton Avenue onto Pine Grove Road in Morrisville when she struck Fisher on a Lawasaki street bike, traveling in the opposite direction.

Fisher was ejected and rushed to the hospital with critical injuries, where he died, the outlet said. Alcohol and drugs were not believed to be factors in the crash, Levittown Now said citing police.

A graduate of Bordentown Regional High School, Fisher was a hard worker who built fences, and was a cook at the Cool Cricket and Chickie and Pete's, according to his obituary from the Brenna-Cellini Funeral Homes website. He also delivered food for Mario and Frank's, worked at Maffei Electric and recently worked at The Home Depot, his obituary reads.

A diehard Dallas Cowboys fan, Fisher was also a New York Yankees fan, never seen without his Yankees hat, decorated in pins with his favorite anime characters, according to his obituary. He also wore his signature Playboy shirts or Harley Davidson shirt, his obituary reads.

Fisher loved riding his motorcycle, having begun riding dirt bikes and quads at the age of 7, according to his obituary.

"Riding wasn’t just about speed — it was a form of escape and clarity, fueling his passion and dreams of becoming a motorcycle mechanic to fix bikes for his Phantom Troupe friends," his obituary reads. Michael lived fast, loved his friends and family fiercely, and he leaves behind the most beautiful memories."

Fisher is survived by his parents, Michael and Nicole, his stepmother, Cara, his siblings, Jason and Gabriella, his grandmother, Debbie, his best friends Branden and Jaysen and numerous other family members and friends.

A fundraiser has been set up to support his family. As of Wednesday, Aug. 13, more than $11,000 has been raised.

A funeral will be held Thursday, Aug. 14 at 11 a.m. at Hamilton Brenna-Cellini Funeral Home, his obituary reads. He will be buried at Colonial Memorial Park in Hamilton, according to his obituary.

To view his obituary, click here. To view the fundraiser, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bordentown and receive free news updates.