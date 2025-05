Enrico Ross was ejected from a boat on Saturday, May 10 near the Route 1 bridge in Trenton, Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said. Ross' body was recovered in the waters of Crosswicks Creek at the Bordentown Yacht Club in Burlington County, Lebron said.

The investigation is ongoing, Lebron said.

