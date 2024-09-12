Juveniles Arrested After Causing Bloomfield High School Lockdown: Police

Bloomfield High School was placed on lockdown after law enforcement was notified of two juveniles within the vicinity of the high school, Bloomfield police said in a release.

The lockdown was lifted after officers cleared the building, police said. Detectives were able to positively identify the two juveniles who were not students or Bloomfield residents, police said.

The two juveniles were taken into custody and were charged with acts of juvenile delinquency, police said. The matter has been referred to the Essex County Family Court, police said. Officers said this was an isolate incident and there was no active threat to the school.

