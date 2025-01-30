High-Speed Chase In Stolen Postal Vehicle: 4 Arrested By Bloomfield PD, Authorities Say

The incident unfolded on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 11:45 a.m., when Bloomfield detectives spotted the stolen vehicle, which had been reported missing after an armed robbery on Saturday, Jan. 25, Bloomfield police said.

Detectives initiated a pursuit when they observed the vehicle speeding through Bloomfield, police said. The chase continued into East Orange, where the vehicle collided with two cars, police said. No injuries were reported, police said

The suspects, identified as Tarik Dunbar, a 23-year-old Newark resident, Shakir Tinney, a 22-year-old North Carolina resident, Conna Richburg, a 19-year-old East Orange resident and Jaylissa Varnor, a 19-year-old Orange resident, attempted to flee on foot but were quickly apprehended, police said.

The suspects were charged with resisting arrest and receiving stolen property, police said. Richburg faces an additional charge of eluding police, officers said.

Bloomfield police are working with other jurisdictions and the U.S. Postal Inspectors on the investigation.

