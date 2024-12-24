East Orange Man Attempted To Stab Crossing Guard With Pen: Bloomfield PD

At 8:30 a.m., officers responded to Glenwood and Llewellyn Avenues after witnesses saw Demetrius Childs assaulted a crossing guard while she was on post and attempted to stab her with a pen, Bloomfield police said. The witnesses assisted the crossing guard to prevent her from sustaining any injuries, police said. The suspect then fled the area on foot before he was quickly located by officers, police said.

Childs resisted officer’s commands to comply, physically resisted arrest and attempted to disarm one of the officers on scene, police said. He was ultimately placed under arrest and transported to police headquarters to be processed, police said.

He was charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest, police said. One officer was injured and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

