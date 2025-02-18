One Hospitalized After Vehicle Crashes Into Home: Knowlton Twp Fire

At 8:25 p.m., a pickup truck on Route 46 eastbound lost control when they struck the ice and snow on the shoulder and crashed into a detached garage and then struck a house before coming to a rest, Knowlton Twp. Fire and Rescue Company #1 - Station 41 said.

The corner of the home sustained damage to the outside, firefighters said. Crews checked on occupants of the home and the stability and safety of the home while EMS checked on the occupants of the truck, firefighters said.

State police are investigating the crash, authorities said. One occupant was transported to a local hospital, firefighters said.

