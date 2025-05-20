Man Killed After Car Strikes Utility Pole, Overturns In Blairstown: Njsp

At 2:26 a.m., a Madza CX-90 was traveling northbound on Millbrook Road in Blairstown when the vehicle veered off the roadway to the left, traveled down an embankment, struck a utility pole and overturned, Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said.

The driver, Jay Mena, sustained serious serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Lebron said.

The crash remains under investigation, Lebron said.

