Loose Dog Killed By Car, Owner Cited — Again — For Animal Cruelty In Blairstown: Police

David Black, 46, of Hardwick, was charged after officers responded to a crash involving a dog and a vehicle around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27, Blairstown Police Chief Scott Johnsen said in a release.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two dogs — one severely injured and another uninjured. The injured dog died at the scene, police said.

Animal Control Officer Robert Lagonera responded and transported the uninjured dog to an animal hospital.

Police said Black’s dogs had a history of being loose and running onto roadways, prompting multiple reports to animal control officers in both Blairstown and Newton. Over the past few months, Black was cited more than 20 times for failing to contain his dogs, police said.

According to the release, animal control officers from both towns spent countless hours attempting to capture the dogs, but they were often unable to approach them due to their behavior.

Black was charged with third-degree animal cruelty, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in New Jersey State Prison if convicted.

The surviving dog will be placed in foster care until the case is resolved in court, police said.

“We are all saddened by the outcome of the dog that passed away,” Chief Johnsen said. “Animal Control Officers did everything within their legal authority to attempt to rectify the situation before this accident occurred.”

