At 6:37 a.m., a Freightliner tractor-trailer became disabled on the right shoulder of Route 80 West in Frelinghuysen Township, Charles Marchan, a spokesman for the New Jersey State police said.

A roadside service vehicle was parked in front of the Freightliner, Marchan said. Ethan Schultz, the service technician, approached the Freightliner on the driver's side and was struck by an unknown white commercial vehicle, Marchan said.

Schultz was pronounced dead at the scene, Marchan said. The unknown vehicle left the scene of the crash prior to trooper's arrival, Marchan said.

The crash remains under investigation, Marchan said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Blairstown and receive free news updates.