Driver Rescued After Jeep Plunges Onto Railroad Bed: Knowlton Fire

At 4:57 p.m., first responders went to Stark Road near Route 94 after a vehicle went down an embankment onto an old railroad bed, Knowlton Twp. Fire and Rescue Company #1 said.

Multiple units saw the Jeep Wrangler lying upright on the railroad bed and crews carried that patient in a stokes basket up a snow and ice covered path to the waiting ambulance, firefighters said. The driver was transported to a nearby hospital for injuries that were not severe, firefighters said.

Stark Road was closed for several hours as the tow operator worked to winch the vehicle up the steep embankment to the roadway, firefighters said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Blairstown and receive free news updates.