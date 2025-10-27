Cops Use Tourniquet To Save Man's Life: Blairstown PD

On Wednesday, Oct. 22, Sergeant Jonathan Bee and Officer Orlando Lisboa responded to a residence on Walnut Valley Road for a man with a laceration to his arm he received from a hunting knife while cutting boxes, Blairstown police said.

Upon arrival, officers observed a significant blood loss and he was still actively bleeding, police said. Officers applied a tourniquet and were able to control the bleeding, police said.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital where the staff credited the officers' quick action in saving his life, police said.

