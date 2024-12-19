Man Found With Crossbow, Guns, Meth During Berlin Traffic Stop: Police

Robert Stippick Jr. was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a shotgun, one count of unlawful possession of a weapon, and one count of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, the Berlin Police Department said in a news release on Wednesday, Dec. 18. An age wasn't given for Stippick.

An officer pulled over a vehicle Stippick was driving for an equipment violation at around 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13. Police claimed Stippick became confrontational, prompting officers to ask him to step out of the car.

As Stippick exited the vehicle, officers saw a cocked and ready-to-fire crossbow in plain view on the front passenger seat. A shotgun was also visible in the back seat.

Stippick was arrested and while searching him, officers reportedly found an undisclosed amount of suspected meth. A further search of the vehicle revealed additional meth and another gun stored in a case.

Investigators said Stippick did not have the proper credentials to transport long guns or shotguns and lacked valid hunting documentation. He was released to await a future court appearance.

The case remained under investigation, police said.

