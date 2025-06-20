The incident occurred Friday, June 20 around 2:43 p.m., in the parking lot of the Wawa on the 400 block of Route 73, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Berlin Township Police Chief Louis Bordi.

Responding officers found a 35-year-old man from Egg Harbor City suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was flown to Cooper University Hospital and was listed in critical condition, officials said.

Police say they arrested the suspect, Kelli Feaster, 36, also of Egg Harbor City, behind the store just moments after arriving on scene. Authorities said the two knew each other and that there was no ongoing threat to the public.

Feaster is charged with:

1st-degree attempted murder

2nd-degree aggravated assault

3rd-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose

4th-degree unlawful possession of a weapon

She was taken to Camden County Correctional Facility to await a detention hearing in Superior Court.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Felicia Tilton at (856) 225-8432 or Lt. David Childs at (856) 767-5878, ext. 235.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Berlin and receive free news updates.