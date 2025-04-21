Jessica Gillen, Owner Of Pic-a-lilli Inn, Berlin Native, Dies At 45

Gillen helped run the Pic-A-Lilli Inn in Shamong, dedicated to preserving its legacy, her obituary reads.

"Loved by many, her radiant smile lit up the restaurant and bar, welcoming guests and making friends of strangers," her obituary reads.

In her free time, Gillen enjoyed the beach, driving her Jeep, attending concerts, traveling and her pets, according to her obituary.

"She lived life to the fullest and was always looking forward to her next adventure," her obituary reads. "Although Jessica is gone, she will live in our hearts forever."

Gillen is survived by her son, Jack, her mother Karen, her brother Donald and numerous other family members and friends, according to her obituary.

A fundraiser has been set up to support Jack. As of Monday, April 21, more than $3,000 has been raised.

A memorial service was held on Thursday, April 17 at the Leroy Wooster Funeral Home in Alco, her obituary reads.

To view her obituary, click here. To view the fundraiser, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Berlin and receive free news updates.