Born in Scotch Plains and a resident of Berkeley Heights, Maloney graduated from Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School, where he served as captain of both the baseball and hockey teams, according to the fundraiser set up by his daughter. He attended the United States Naval Academy, where he played baseball, graduating in 1991, the fundraiser reads.

After completing his military service, Maoney became a trader on the New York Stock Exchange, working for Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse, according to the fundraiser.

He is survived by his three children, Will, Andrew and Maggie, his mother, Kathleen, his sister, Abby, a grandchild with another one on the way and numerous other family members and friends.

"Matthew will be most remembered for the way he made people feel," the fundraiser reads. "He was the kind of person who could light up a room with laughter, always ready with a quick-witted remark or a story that would have everyone laughing. His sense of humor, charm, and effortless storytelling brought joy to so many and will be deeply missed by all who knew him."

The funeral service will be private. As of Thursday, July 17, the fundraiser has raised more than $13,000 and will go toward medical bills and the memorial service.

