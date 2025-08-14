Born in Poland, Bolewicz immigrated to the United States, later spending 10 years serving in the United States Marine Corps and the United States Army, his obituary reads.

Bolewicz was also an avid reader who loved English Premiere League soccer, Formula 1 racing, building LEGO, Stars Wars, astronomy and drawing, according to his obituary.

"Adam was the kind of neighbor who always had time to talk—and an endless list of topics to cover," his obituary reads.

"Whether you wanted to discuss world events, cars, or the correct order to watch Star Wars movies, he had a very strong opinion, Adam was your guy. As he liked to say, he had 'a vast knowledge of topics nobody needed to know.”'

Bolewicz is survived by his wife, Zofia, his children, Mia and Jack, his mother, Wieslawa, his brother Pawel, his sister, Danuta and numerous other family members and friends, according to his obituary.

A fundraiser has been set up to support his family with living expenses, childcare, education, and anything else as they cope with their loss. As of Thursday, Aug. 14, more than $21,000 has been raised.

A funeral will be held Saturday, Aug. 16 at 1 p.m. at Little Flower Church in Berkeley Heights, his obituary reads.

