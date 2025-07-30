PA Woman Killed In Route 519 Crash: Njsp

At 1:07 p.m., troopers responded to Route 519 south in White Township after a Chevrolet traveled off the round, reentered the southbound lanes, crossed the double yellow lines and crashed into a Ford SUV, Charles Marchan, a spokesperson for the New Jersey State Police said.

The Chevrolet then went off the road and crashed into a utility pole, Marchan said.

Rosa Castro Zumba, a passenger in the Chevrolet was killed in the crash, Marchan said. The driver, a 29-year-old Lansdale man sustained serious injuries, Marchan said.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Belvidere-White Township and receive free news updates.