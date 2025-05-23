No Charges For NJ Trooper In Fatal Hope Township Pursuit: AG

On Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, at 10:19 a.m., New Jersey State Trooper Christopher Bird began following an SUV on Route 80 eastbound and initiated a traffic stop, the Warren County Prosecutor's Office said.

The driver of the SUV, Sean Mamakas, a 33-year-old Kempton, PA resident, continued traveling eastbound, exiting the interstate at Exit 12 and headed toward County Road 521 southbound in Hope Township, authorities said.

The SUV then collided with motorcycle traveling south near Dogwood Road, causing the motorcyclist, Michael Ceddia, a 76-year-old Hackettstown resident and Vietnam War veteran, to be ejected and the driver losing control of the SUV, leaving the roadway, authorities said.

Ceddia was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. Mamakas was arrested at the scene and transported to Hackettstown Medical Center with minor injuries. He was charged with aggravated manslaughter, eluding, aggravated assault and vehicular homicide, authorities said. The charges remain pending, authorities said.

Ceddia’s death was investigated by the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA) and presented to New Jersey residents serving on the grand jury, Attorney General Matthew Platkin said.

The grand jury voted “no bill”, deciding no criminal charges should be filed against Bird, Platkin said.

To view recordings of the incident, click here.

A 2019 law requires the Attorney General’s Office to conduct investigations of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody. All investigations are presented to a grand jury to determine if the evidence supports the return of an indictment against the officer or officers involved.

