At 6:15 p.m., a Kawasaki motorcycle traveling westbound on Route 46 in Liberty Township lost control and veered off the right side of the road, Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said.

The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a local hospital, Lebron said. The crash remains under investigation, Lebron said.

