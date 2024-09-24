Man Airlifted After ATV Overturns In Warren County: Njsp

At 4:54 p.m., a C-Force 600 all-terrain vehicle was traveling westbound on Danville Mountain Road in Liberty Township when it veered off the road to the left and overturned, Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said.

The driver was ejected and sustained serious injuries, Lebron said. He was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment, Lebron said. The crash remains under investigation, Lebron said.

