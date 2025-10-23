Gabriel Tullo-McVicar, a Glen Gardner resident was arrested for the illegal sale of seven firearms and was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, the Warren County Prosecutor's Office said.

Fifteen firearms have been seized and removed, prosecutors said.

Tullo-McVicar is charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a firearm while possessing a controlled dangerous substance and numerous other weapons offenses, police said.

