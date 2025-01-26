Tanker Truck Overturns On I-295 Curve In Bellmawr

One driver called 9-1-1 just after 12:40 p.m., when the driver lost control while navigating a curve at milepost 27, causing the vehicle to veer off the roadway and overturn, according to New Jersey State Police and Daily Voice sources.

The driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital, authorities said.

The crash is under investigation, and no additional details were immediately available.

