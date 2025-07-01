Mostly Cloudy 93°

SHARE

Driver Thought He Hit Deer, It Was Belleville Woman, Prosecutors Say

A 26-year-old woman was fatally struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning, July 1, authorities said.

Belleville police

Belleville police

 Photo Credit: Belleville PD
Sam Barron

Eliana Ambrosino was found by Belleville police on Franklin Avenue near the intersection of Belleville Avenue, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said. She was transported to Clara Maass Hospital where she was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The 19-year-old male driver was traveling southbound on Franklin Avenue when he struck the pedestrian, authorities said. He told police he believed it was only a deer and continued for a short distance before returning to the scene, authorities said.

to follow Daily Voice Belleville and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE