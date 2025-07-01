Driver Thought He Hit Deer, It Was Belleville Woman, Prosecutors Say

Eliana Ambrosino was found by Belleville police on Franklin Avenue near the intersection of Belleville Avenue, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said. She was transported to Clara Maass Hospital where she was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The 19-year-old male driver was traveling southbound on Franklin Avenue when he struck the pedestrian, authorities said. He told police he believed it was only a deer and continued for a short distance before returning to the scene, authorities said.

