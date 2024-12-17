Belleville Mayor: Drones Could Be Looking For Missing Radioactive Material

"We know we have drones flying in a grid-like pattern. In my opinion, they're looking for something. What might they be looking for? Maybe that's radioactive material," Melham said on Good Day New York.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission issued an alert on Friday, Dec. 13, confirming radioactive material was lost in transit in Newfield in Gloucester County on Monday, Dec. 2.

"The shipping container arrived at its destination damaged and empty," the NRC's alert said. "The licensee has filed a claim with the shipper. If the source is not located within 30 days, the licensee will follow up with a full written report to include root cause(s) and corrective actions."

The NRC said the material was unlikely to cause permanent injury though mishandling the material could cause temporary harm. The material was licensed to Nazha Cancer Center.

Melham said it was definitely not aliens, and said he didn't believe it was a foreign adversary. He criticized officials for their lack of transparency.

"Information has not been forthcoming," Melham said. "That's doing nothing but fueling conspiracy theories online."

On Monday, President-elect Donald Trump criticized the White House and the military for not being transparent about the drones.

"The government knows what is happening," Trump said. "Something strange is going on. For some reason they want to keep people in suspense. They don't want to tell the people and they should."

The president-elect said the drones have been spotted over Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, forcing him to cancel a planned trip there.

To view the Good Day interview, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Belleville and receive free news updates.