The crossing guard was hit outside School No. 3 at 230 Joralemon St. while helping children cross the street, Melham said. She is expected to make a full recovery, Melham said.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated fully, Melham said. The motorist was issued summonses for being an uninsured motorist, reckless driving, careless driving and failure to yield to a pedestrian, Melham said.

