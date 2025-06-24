Fair 83°

Vehicle Overturns On Route 78: Njdot

A vehicle overturned on Route 78 in Somerset County Tuesday morning, June 24, authorities said.

An overturned car on Route 78

 Photo Credit: NJDOT
Sam Barron

The car overturned at 8:09 a.m. on Route 78 eastbound by Exit 29 in Bedminster Township, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said.

All lanes are open, the DOT said.

