Drones Force Trump To Cancel Trip To Bedminster Golf Club

Trump made the comments at a press conference on Monday, Dec. 16, where he was repeatedly asked about the drones and the federal government's response.

"The government knows what is happening," Trump said. "Something strange is going on."

Trump said the White House and the military should be as transparent as possible about what the drones are.

"For some reason they want to keep people in suspense," Trump said. "They don't want to tell the people and they should."

The president-elect said the drones have been spotted over Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster.

"They're very close to Bedminster," Trump said. "I think maybe I won't spend the weekend in Bedminster. I've decided to cancel my trip."

Trump declined to comment on whether he had received an intelligence briefing on the drones.

On Friday, Dec. 13, Trump said the drones should be shot down.

"Can this really be happening without our government’s knowledge?" Trump said on Truth Social. "I don’t think so. Let the public know, and now. Otherwise, shoot them down.

On Sunday, Dec. 15, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas confirmed on "This Week" the presence of drones in the sky.

“There's no question that people are seeing drones,” Mayorkas said. “And I want to assure the American public that we, in the federal government, have deployed additional resources, personnel, technology, to assist the New Jersey State Police in addressing the drone sightings.”

Mayorkas said he does not believe the drones are from a foreign country and said they will act swiftly if a drone flies over restricted air space.

“It is our job to be vigilant in the federal government with our state and local partners on behalf of the American public,” Mayorkas said. “And we can assure their safety by reason of that vigilance. We've deployed personnel, technology, and if there is any reason for concern, we will communicate with the American public accordingly."

