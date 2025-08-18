USPS Truck Overturns After Striking Three Vehicles: Berkeley Twp PD

At 5:35 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Veterans Blvd. after a 30-foot USPS box truck struck a parked vehicle at 371 Veterans Blvd. near the shoulder of the roadway, Berkeley Township police said.

After striking the vehicle, the box truck skidded over 200 feet while veering right and into the neighboring property of 369 Veterans Blvd, driving onto the front lawn, striking two parked vehicles in the driveway, pushing those cars into another vehicle which was parked in the driveway of 363 Veterans Blvd, police said.

The box truck then overturned onto its left side, police said. Both properties had property damage as a result, but no structural damage was reported to any of the homes, police said.

The driver sustained lacerations to his whole body, had a complaint of pain to his hand, and advised he hit his head but did not lose consciousness, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital, police said.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

