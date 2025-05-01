Unlicensed Berkeley Twp Dad, Son Charged In Hit-Run That Seriously Injured Teen: Prosecutor

The crash happened on Wednesday, April 30, around Mizzen Avenue and Locker Street in Beachwood, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

A 17-year-old boy was riding an electric bicycle north on Locker Street when he was struck by Michael P. Gable, 56, of Berkeley Township, heading east on Mizzen Avenue, the prosecutor said. Gable did not stop.

The teen was airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune with serious injuries and has since been released.

Investigators learned the vehicle was registered to Michael A. Gable, 22, of Berkeley Township. But when detectives questioned him, he gave false information about who was driving and where the vehicle was, authorities said. The car was later found at a business in Lacey Township.

Police determined that Gable's father was driving at the time of the crash, and that he was unlicensed, Billhimer said.

Michael P. Gable (father) was charged with:

Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Crash Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury

Operating a Motor Vehicle While Unlicensed and Causing Serious Bodily Injury

Tampering with Evidence

He was taken into custody and remains at the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Michael A. Gable was charged with Hindering the Apprehension of Another. He was issued a summons and is expected to appear in Ocean County Superior Court.

Prosecutor Billhimer credited the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Major Crime Unit–Vehicular Homicide Squad, Beachwood Police Department, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Crime Scene Unit for their work in the investigation.

