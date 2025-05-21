SWAT Team Called After Armed Barricaded Man In Berkeley Township: Prosecutor

At 6:45 p.m., police responded to Whitaker Drive for a medical emergency, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer and Berkeley Township Police Chief Kevin Santucci said.

The man was experiencing a mental health episode and had locked himself in his bedroom while in possession of a handgun, authorities said. Initial efforts to communicate with the subject were unsuccessful, authorities said.

The Ocean County Regional SWAT Team was deployed and nearby residences were evacuated, authorities said. At 9:30 p.m., the man exited the residence and was taken into custody, transported to a medical facility for evaluation, authorities said.

