Support Swells For Bayville High School Football Player Battling Brain Cancer

Frulio, 17, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer and has endured two brain surgeries and faces chemotherapy and radiation treatments, according to a fundraiser set up to support his family.

Prior to his diagnosis, Frulio was set to play football for the Golden Eagles.

"He has somehow maintained his usual funny and positive attitude and has been unbelievably brave throughout this entire process. He is an amazing kid who comes from an amazing family," Taylor Lindsay, Frulio's cousin, who organized the fundraiser said.

Both of Frulio's parents teach at Central and his twin sisters are sophomores at the school

"They have donated countless time and money to the Autism Speaks foundation, and are all around the best kind of people," Lindsay said. "They are always the first to give back and help others in need. It is now their turn to be helped."

The fundraiser will go toward helping the family ease the stress of medical bills while trying to maintain their household. As of Monday, Oct. 6,

"The Frulio family will not fight alone," Lindsay said.

To view the fundraiser, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bayville-Berkeley and receive free news updates.