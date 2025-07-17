Road Rage: Bayville Man Who Shot At Another Vehicle Found In Route 9 Lot, Cops Say

Paul R. Cacciola, 39, of Bayville, allegedly got out of his car, pulled out a gun and shot at the victim's vehicle, causing damage before fleeing the scene around 8:10 a.m. Thursday, July 17, according to Lacey Township Police Capt. Paul Sullivan.

Officers began searching for the suspect while other officers met with the victim.

“Evidence of vehicle damage consistent with a projectile strike was located on the victim’s vehicle,” Sullivan said. The victim was not injured.

Police later found Cacciola in a business parking lot on Route 9 in Lanoka Harbor, the captain said. He was arrested and a black pistol was recovered, according to Sulliva.

Cacciola was charged on a criminal warrant with:

Certain Person Not to Have a Weapon

Unlawful Possession of a Weapon

Possession of a Weapon for Unlawful Purpose

Terroristic Threats

Criminal Mischief

Interference with Transportation

Cacciola was taken to the Ocean County Correctional Facility, Sullivan said.

The Ocean County Sheriff’s Department Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) Unit assisted in the investigation.

