Men Living In Same Berkeley Township Home Arrested In Child Porn Case: Prosecutor

Both Keenan Black, 32, and Daniel Bailey, 20, of Berkeley Township, were lodged in the Ocean County Jail following their arrests, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

The investigation began with Black, after the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force was tipped off to a person sending/receiving images of child pornography, Billhimer said.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit identified an IP address associated with a Berkeley Township home as the location from which the individual was accessing images of child pornography from the internet, the prosecutor said. That individual was ultimately identified as Black.

On Jan. 28, detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit and Berkeley Township Police Department executed a court-authorized search warrant on Black’s home, and an initial forensic examination of his electronic devices led to the discovery of several items of child pornography. Black was taken to the Ocean County Jail, where he was lodged pending a detention hearing.

Continuing investigation revealed that Bailey, who resided at the same home, was also in possession of child pornography. The Ocean County Jail site shows he's been arrested on child endangerment offenses.

Prosecutor Billhimer commends the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit, Berkeley Township Police Department, New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, for their collaborative assistance in connection with this investigation leading to the arrests of Black and Bailey.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bayville-Berkeley and receive free news updates.