Marie Dibella Stole $75K From Client: Prosecutor

A 58-year-old Bayville woman was arrested and charged with stealing $75,000 from a client at a law firm she worked at, authorities announced Thursday, Oct. 2.

Marie Dibella was employed at a Toms River firm as a paralegal where she gained access to a client's financial and personal information, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said. 

beginning in January 2023 through August 2024, Dibella diverted FUNDS belonging to the victim for her own personal use and benefit by writing checks to herself, to cash, and to family members - exceeding $75,00, Billhimer said.

Dibella was charged with theft by unlawful taking, Billhimer said.

