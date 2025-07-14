Juvenile Airlifted After Dirt Bike Crash: Berkeley Township PD

That evening, officers responded to Route 9 and Serpentine Drive for a crash involving two cars and a dirt bike, Berkeley Township police said.

The juvenile was operating a Kawasaki dirt bike at a high rate of speed and passing vehicles on the shoulder southbound on Route 9, police said.

A Kia Rio was traveling northbound on Route 9 and made a left turn onto Serpentine Drive when the juvenile entered the intersection and collided with the Kia, police said. The dirt bike then collided into a Jeep Compass, which was stopped at a stop sign, police said.

The dirt bike was not street legal and was being operated at night without a headlight, police said.

Both vehicles were found to have body damage and the juvenile had life-threatening injuries, police said.

The juvenile was airlifted from the Shop Rite Plaza on Route 9 to a nearby hospital in critical condition, police said.

The crash remains under investigation with charges pending, police said.

