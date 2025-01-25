DUI Driver With Lengthy History Kills Passenger In Jersey Shore Crash: Police

The incident occurred on Jan. 20, 2025, just after 12 p.m. when Berkeley Township Police responded to a single-car crash near 144 Grand Central Parkway, local police said. Upon arrival, officers found the driver and passenger had been removed from the vehicle and placed on a nearby lawn.

Berkeley Township EMS provided medical care at the scene. The passenger was transported to Jersey Shore Medical Center due to severe injuries but later succumbed to those injuries, officials said.

The driver, identified as Anthony S. Krempel Sr., 37, of Beachwood, was suspected of being under the influence of an intoxicating substance, police said. He was transported to Community Medical Center, where authorities obtained a blood warrant.

Records show Krempel has a lengthy history of traffic offenses (9 pages) dating back to 2004. Prior charges include reckless driving, driving on a suspended license, simple assault, failure to have inspection, and more.

Krempel was issued multiple summonses, including driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, and careless driving.

The Berkeley Township Traffic Safety Unit is actively investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Traffic Safety Office at (732) 341-1132 ext. 2125.

These charges are accusations, and Krempel is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bayville-Berkeley and receive free news updates.