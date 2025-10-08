Patricia Linda-Ahono, 59, of Irvington, was captured on video hitting the man with the broom repeatedly.

The footage was shared by Jersey Coast Emergency News and is highly disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

According to court documents, the charges stem from a June 24, 2023 altercation at the Crystal Lake Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Bayville. A nurse recorded the incident on video, which allegedly shows Linda-Ahono hitting a male resident with a broom as the man’s hand dripped blood. She is heard allegedly saying, “Call [staff member]… before I kill this man.”

Linda-Ahono later filed an incident report claiming the resident tried to attack her with a blue disposable razor, and that she used the broom to swat it away. Investigators said the video did not show the victim holding a weapon, and witnesses stated they never saw a razor in his hand.

Linda-Ahono also allegedly claimed that police and emergency services were called, and that the victim was transported to a hospital. Staff members told investigators she instructed them not to call police, and the Department of Health, Office of the Long-Term Care Ombudsman, and Office of the Public Guardian all confirmed they were never notified, authorities said.

After the video surfaced, the Berkeley Township Police Department and the Office of the Insurance Fraud Prosecutor’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU) launched an investigation. On Dec. 21, 2024, while officers were at the facility speaking to staff, Linda-Ahono allegedly called a supervisor and was overheard saying, “You don’t remember anything, right?”

“Residents of adult care facilities need to be treated with respect and dignity, and be safe,” Attorney General Platkin said. “Physically assaulting a resident is inexcusable, and we will not stand by and allow such conduct to go undetected.”

Linda-Ahono was indicted by a state grand jury on July 23, on multiple charges, including aggravated assault, neglect of an elderly or disabled adult, tampering with witnesses, assault on an institutionalized elderly person, and falsifying records, according to Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin.

She was arrested July 24, and arraigned Oct. 6, Platkin said. Linda-Ahono faces up to 10 years in prison and fines of up to $150,000 if convicted on the top charges.

