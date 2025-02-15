Berkeley Twp Man Used Kik Messaging App To Send, Receive Child Porn: Prosecutor

Mario Calabrese, of Berkeley Township, was sending and receiving images of child pornography from the internet using a KiK Messenger account, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said following an investigation.

An investigation into the accounts found images and videos of child pornography that had been uploaded and sent via Kik by Calabrese, Billhimer said.

On Feb. 13, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Squad executed a court-authorized search warrant on Calabrese's home.

A forensic examination of the electronic equipment located at the house turned up the Kik Messanger app installed on Calabrese’s device. Calabrese was taken into custody without incident and transported to Berkeley Township Police Headquarters. He was charged with Possession of Child Pornography and two counts of Distribution of Child Pornography.

Calabrese was thereafter transported to the Ocean County Jail, where he is presently lodged pending a detention hearing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bayville-Berkeley and receive free news updates.