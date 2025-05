On Thursday, March 22, 2023, at 6:50 p.m., Berkeley Township police responded to the Crystal Lake Rehabilitation Facility after David Taber touched a nurse’s breast, placed her in a bear hug and attempted to pull down her pants, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said. A co-worker intervened and separated the two, Billhimer said.

Taber was convicted in March following a weeklong jury trial, Billhimer said.

