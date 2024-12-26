Two Teens Possessed Drugs, Guns: Bayonne PD

At 5:45 p.m., officers conducted a motor vehicle stop at 32nd Street and Broadway, Bayonne police said. During the investigation, the driver, Tyrone Johnson, a Jersey City resident, was found to be in possession of a partially loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun with a large capacity magazine, police said.

The front passenger, Avianna Killbrew, a Bayonne resident, was found to be in possession of a fully loaded .25mm semi-automatic handgun, police said. Detectives recovered an additional large capacity magazine belonging to Johnson and narcotics, police said.

Killbrew's handgun was reported stolen out of Texas, police said.

Johnson and Killbrew were charged with possession with intent to distribute promethazine and multiple weapons offenses.

