Tractor Trailer Overturns On Route 440 In Bayonne

An overturned tractor-trailer shut Route 440 in Bayonne on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 28.

Overturned tractor trailer on Route 440 in Bayonne.

 Photo Credit: Bayonne OEM
Cecilia Levine
Heavy delays were reported following the 1:30 p.m. incident in the southbound lanes at the loop, the OEM said. 

All southbound traffic was being diverted to 63rd Street. 

