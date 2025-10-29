Paramount Signs 10-Year Lease At Bayonne Film Studio

The studio announced it is signed a 10-year lease agreement at 1888 Studios, a Bayonne-based film and TV production campus.

1888 Studios, which remains under development, is a 1.6 million square foot facility that when completed, will become the largest campus-style production facility in the Northeast and one of the largest in the nation.

The 58-acre facility will offer over 1.1 million square feet of production space spanning 23 smart sound stages with a minimum of 40-foot clear ceilings; production support space; flexible post-production space; offices; mills; base camp and backlot; and lighting and grip facilities to accommodate every phase of production. Paramount plans to occupy 285,000 square feet of the facility.

Paramount's application is under review by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority and will be brought to the board for consideration on Thursday. Andy Gordon, the chief strategy officer and chief operating officer for Paramount, credited New Jersey's generous film tax credits for bringing them to the Garden State.

Thanks to highly competitive tax credit programs like New Jersey’s, the tri-state area is more attractive than ever before for production as we work together to create new jobs and empower more domestic production for America’s creative workforce.," Gordon said.

Gov. Phil Murphy said New Jersey is now a global powerhouse in the entertainment industry.

“Paramount’s expansion into New Jersey, utilizing 1888 Studios’ large-scale, full-service production campus in Bayonne, reflects the incredible momentum of our state’s creative sector, solidifying our reputation as a global powerhouse in the entertainment industry,” said Murphy. “By attracting world-class studios and productions, we are not only creating high-quality jobs, promoting infrastructure, and driving economic growth, but are also investing in our communities and elevating New Jersey as a national leader in entertainment.”

1888 Studios is named after the year Thomas Edison patented the motion film camera.

