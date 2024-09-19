Mostly Cloudy 68°

Man Intentionally Set Fire To Bayonne Home: Police

A 39-year-old Bayonne man was arrested and charged on Tuesday, Sept. 17 with setting a home ablaze in the city in July, authorities said.

Bayonne Police Department

 Photo Credit: Bayonne Police Department Facebook
Sam Barron

On the early morning of Monday, July 22, officers and firefighters responded to West 32nd Street on a report of a structure fire, the Bayonne Police Department said. The residents were not home and no injuries were reported, police said.

A follow-up investigation conducted by the City of Bayonne Police Department Detective Bureau in conjunction with the City of Bayonne Fire Department determined that fire was incendiary in nature, police said.

The investigation determined Michael Khela was responsible for starting the fire and he was charged with aggravated arson, police said. He was lodged in the Hudson County Correctional Center, police said.

