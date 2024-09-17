Mostly Cloudy 79°

Man Dies Following Police Encounter In Bayonne: AG

The New Jersey Attorney General's Office said it is investigating after a man died following an encounter with Bayonne police on the early morning of Monday, Sept. 16.

 Photo Credit: Bayonne Police Department Facebook
At 12:18 a.m., police responded to an apartment building on Broadway after a 911 caller reported hearing a lot of screaming from the apartment, the Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability said. 

Officers approached the residence and heard yelling coming from the inside, authorities said. Officers encountered the man who had been yelling and requested medical assistance, authorities said.

Police restrained the male for medical personnel to transport him to Bayonne Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased at 8:44 a.m., authorities said. The cause and manner of death are currently under investigation, authorities said.

The Attorney General’s Office is required to conduct investigations of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody. It requires that all such investigations be presented to a grand jury to determine if the evidence supports the return of an indictment against the officer or officers involved.

