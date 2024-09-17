Mostly Cloudy 78°

Man Critically Injured In Bayonne Fire: Prosecutor

A man was critically injured in a fire in Bayonne on the late afternoon of Monday, Sept. 16, authorities said.

First responders on scene of a fire in Bayonne.

 Photo Credit: Bayonne OEM
At 5:20 p.m., the Bayonne Fire Department responded to 167 West 9th St. after receiving multiple reports of a fire, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. The fire was discovered in the basement, the Bayonne Office of Emergency Management said.

The fire was declared under control at 5:46 p.m., OEM said.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation by the Hudson County Regional ArsonTask Force and the Bayonne Fire Department, Suarez said. 

