Man Critically Injured In Bayonne Fire: Prosecutor

At 5:20 p.m., the Bayonne Fire Department responded to 167 West 9th St. after receiving multiple reports of a fire, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. The fire was discovered in the basement, the Bayonne Office of Emergency Management said.

The fire was declared under control at 5:46 p.m., OEM said.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation by the Hudson County Regional ArsonTask Force and the Bayonne Fire Department, Suarez said.

