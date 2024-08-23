Juvenile Arrested After Shooting Person In Hip: Bayonne PD

At 7:58 p.m., the juvenile was involved in a verbal disagreement with a person at a house party in the area of W 9th Street, which culminated in the juvenile shooting the victim in the hip, Bayonne police said.

The juvenile fled the scene on a bicycle and was apprehended at 9:11 p.m. later by detectives, police said. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition, police said.

The juvenile was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault with a weapon, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a handgun, police said.

Police believe this was a targeted incident and the victim was known to the juvenile, officers said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bayonne and receive free news updates.